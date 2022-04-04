Six teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Beltline ramp

Madison police arrested six teenagers in connection with a stolen vehicle that crashed on the city’s Far West Side Saturday.

According to police, officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to a home in the 9600 block of Shadow Ridge Trail where a resident said someone broke into the home overnight and stole his vehicle.

Three hours later police responded to a crash on the eastbound onramp to the Beltline from South Gammon Road and found the stolen vehicle had gone off the road and a group of teens was spotted running from the scene.

A 16-year-old girl admitted to driving the vehicle, and was taken to the juvenile detention center along with two other suspects. Three others, including a 16-year-old boy carrying a BB gun, were released to adults.

The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 17 and face charges including burglary, operating a motor vehicle without consent and unrelated warrants.

