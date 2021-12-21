'Sir, you need to go to prison,' judge tells stolen car joyrider, who gets 8 years

A two-year spree of recklessly joyriding in stolen cars, some taken during home burglaries as their owners slept, came to an end Tuesday for a Madison man when a judge sentenced him to eight years in prison.
Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said the sentence for Treveon Thurman was the first time outside a homicide or child sexual assault case that she had ever sentenced someone to prison for their first adult convictions.
"Sir, you need to go to prison," she said.
Thurman, 20, pleaded guilty in September to charges in eight of the 26 felony cases he started accumulating a month after he left the Lincoln Hills School, where he had been incarcerated for juvenile crimes. He pleaded guilty to four counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, two counts of taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. All of the crimes occurred in 2019 and 2020, starting when he was 17 years old.
Thurman would sometimes broadcast live video of himself while speeding around the Madison area in stolen cars, sometimes showing the speedometer at speeds over 100 mph. In one instance he broadcast himself going about 140 mph in a stolen car.
In statements to Berz, the victims of those crimes implored her to send Thurman to prison, where, most hoped, he would mature and come out a better person. Most said what they endured went beyond mere property theft -- they lost the feeling of safety and security they had before their homes were burglarized as they slept and their cars were taken.
One woman, a real estate agent, said her car was essentially her office and not having it impaired her ability to make a living.
She said Kwik Trip wanted money from her after her car was filled up with stolen gas. The car eventually came back to her in shambles, costing more than $16,000 to repair. But her insurer won't pay to re-key the car to keep it from being stolen again, because her car key is still out there somewhere, and she has been unable to sell it.
"Treveon took something that didn't belong to him and left it destroyed," another woman said. She was frustrated that police kept catching him and he would be released from jail over and over, only to go back to what he was doing.
A construction company project manager who was staying in Madison for work at Veterans Hospital was struck in his vehicle at 55 mph by Thurman, who had been going 85 mph in a stolen car on Mineral Point Road at Glenway Street. A veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, he was never injured while in the Air Force but because of the crash he now has a metal rod in one of his legs and a lifelong disability.
"I fully believe he should spend the next few years thinking it over in prison," the man said. "Maybe use the time to become a productive member of society."
Thurman's time in prison will be reduced by the 617 days he has spent during different stints in jail while his cases were pending. Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter asked for a 6½-year prison sentence while Thurman's attorney, Nils Wyosnick, asked for a four-year sentence.
But Berz said that wasn't enough, and said, in essence, that Thurman had burned her trust in him after she had reduced his bail earlier, when the jail population was being reduced as a countermeasure to COVID-19 spread.
Within hours of his release, Thurman had broken Berz's order that he remain at home at all times and was committing new crimes involving stolen cars.
"You've shown us clearly that if you are released into the community you will harm people," Berz said. "I have learned."
Among the eight cases, Berz structured a complex sentence that will keep Thurman in prison for eight years, followed by eight years of extended supervision. Prison sentences in some of his cases were stayed and converted to five years of probation that will begin once his extended supervision ends. But a return to crime while on probation could send Thurman immediately back to prison to serve those stayed prison sentences under the sentence structured by Berz.