'Sir, you need to go to prison,' judge tells stolen car joyrider, who gets 8 years

One woman, a real estate agent, said her car was essentially her office and not having it impaired her ability to make a living.

She said Kwik Trip wanted money from her after her car was filled up with stolen gas. The car eventually came back to her in shambles, costing more than $16,000 to repair. But her insurer won't pay to re-key the car to keep it from being stolen again, because her car key is still out there somewhere, and she has been unable to sell it.

"Treveon took something that didn't belong to him and left it destroyed," another woman said. She was frustrated that police kept catching him and he would be released from jail over and over, only to go back to what he was doing.

A construction company project manager who was staying in Madison for work at Veterans Hospital was struck in his vehicle at 55 mph by Thurman, who had been going 85 mph in a stolen car on Mineral Point Road at Glenway Street. A veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, he was never injured while in the Air Force but because of the crash he now has a metal rod in one of his legs and a lifelong disability.

"I fully believe he should spend the next few years thinking it over in prison," the man said. "Maybe use the time to become a productive member of society."