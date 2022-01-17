Single vehicle rollover crash leads to fatality in Grant County

A 22-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Grant County early Sunday morning.
Olivia G. Zimmer, of Platteville, was traveling south on Highway 151 when she lost control of her 2013 Ford Fusion and drove into a ditch on the west side of the road at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriffs Office.
According to a preliminary investigation by the sheriffs office, Zimmer's vehicle then collided with and traveled along a rock face for a few hundred feet before rolling a number of times.
Zimmer was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to Southwest Health Center by Dickeyville emergency medical services where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriffs Office statement.
The crash remains under investigation. It is the first fatal crash of 2022 in Grant County.