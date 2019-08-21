A driver pointed a gun at a bicyclist and threatened to shoot him in an incident Downtown on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
The incident began when a bicyclist yelled at the driver of a car he felt was followed unreasonably close behind him in the 1000 block of East Mifflin Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police news release.
The bicyclist told police the driver took offense to the comment and pulled up next to him and said, "Shut up ... before I shoot brains!" while pointing a handgun at the bicyclist, the release states.
The gray, four-door Honda sped past, and the 23-year-old bicyclist stopped and called police.