No injuries were reported as shots were fired at a vehicle on East Washington Avenue early Saturday morning, Madison police said.
Police were sent about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Highway 51 and Highway 151 (East Washington) on a report of a vehicle being shot at.
Arriving officers contacted a 19-year-old man who said his vehicle had been shot at while he was driving outbound on East Washington, possibly near Highway 51, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.
The man told police he had no idea why his vehicle was targeted, Wege said.
None of the four occupants in the man’s vehicle were injured, Wege said.
The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored Lincoln SUV and it was last seen driving southbound from East Washington, and the suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, Wege said.
Madison police said the investigation is ongoing.