Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle

Madison police officers entered a condo on the Far East Side to find a man's body in an apparent suicide following a domestic struggle Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the condo on Holborn Circle at around 2:35 p.m. Monday after an 18-year-old woman fled the residence, telling police there was a 35-year-old man inside who had just pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her during the struggle, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.
A gunshot was reportedly fired during the struggle, but the woman was not injured.
Officers found probable cause to arrest the man, who DeSpain said was a "felon with a lengthy criminal history," on several charges based on the woman's statement. While officers were trying to negotiate with the man from outside, two more gunshots were heard from inside the condo.
Support Local Journalism
A robot with a camera attached was used, and officers could see the man was unresponsive with a handgun next to him. Officers entered the residence and determined the man had died from a self-inflicted injury.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release an official cause of death and also decide whether to release the man's name to the public, DeSpain said.
Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Authorities identify wife of Madison police officer as pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie crash
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
Sun Prairie police find shot-up sedan when they respond to shooting report Tuesday night
75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation
Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say
Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor
Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.