 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle
0 comments
alert top story

Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car (copy)
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police officers entered a condo on the Far East Side to find a man's body in an apparent suicide following a domestic struggle Monday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the condo on Holborn Circle at around 2:35 p.m. Monday after an 18-year-old woman fled the residence, telling police there was a 35-year-old man inside who had just pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her during the struggle, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. 

A gunshot was reportedly fired during the struggle, but the woman was not injured.

Officers found probable cause to arrest the man, who DeSpain said was a "felon with a lengthy criminal history," on several charges based on the woman's statement. While officers were trying to negotiate with the man from outside, two more gunshots were heard from inside the condo. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A robot with a camera attached was used, and officers could see the man was unresponsive with a handgun next to him. Officers entered the residence and determined the man had died from a self-inflicted injury. 

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release an official cause of death and also decide whether to release the man's name to the public, DeSpain said. 

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics