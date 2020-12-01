Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle

Madison police officers entered a condo on the Far East Side to find a man's body in an apparent suicide following a domestic struggle Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the condo on Holborn Circle at around 2:35 p.m. Monday after an 18-year-old woman fled the residence, telling police there was a 35-year-old man inside who had just pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her during the struggle, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

A gunshot was reportedly fired during the struggle, but the woman was not injured.

Officers found probable cause to arrest the man, who DeSpain said was a "felon with a lengthy criminal history," on several charges based on the woman's statement. While officers were trying to negotiate with the man from outside, two more gunshots were heard from inside the condo.

A robot with a camera attached was used, and officers could see the man was unresponsive with a handgun next to him. Officers entered the residence and determined the man had died from a self-inflicted injury.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release an official cause of death and also decide whether to release the man's name to the public, DeSpain said.