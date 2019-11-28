Shooting

Sun Prairie police are investigating a shooting on West Main Street Wednesday night following about a week of increased gun violence in the Madison area. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said "gun violence is not going to be tolerated in Madison."

Sun Prairie police are investigating a shooting that shut down a portion of West Main Street Wednesday night, Sgt. Ray Thomson said. 

Police were in the area near West Main Street and O'Keeffe Avenue in Sun Prairie when they heard several shots fired at around 6:10 p.m.

Thomson said two vehicles, both traveling on West Main Street, were involved. The people in one of the vehicles shot at the other. 

Sun Prairie police have not found the vehicles, and no injuries have been reported. 

Anyone who may have additional information about the shooting can call the Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336.

The incident follows roughly a week of increased gun violence in the Madison area, including an explosion of gunfire on the Far East Side Sunday night and two shootings on the North and East Sides on Nov. 20

Madison police said a bullet from the shooting outside of the Terrace East apartment complex at Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue narrowly missed a sleeping child when it entered the apartment. Police found about 45 shell casings at the scene, which acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said is unusually high. Some bullets entered other homes in the area, and two vehicles were also hit.

Sunday shooting on Far East Side narrowly missed child; some 45 shell casings recovered

A woman was hit by a stray bullet when it entered her home during the shooting on the 200 block of Bunting Lane on Nov. 20. Police said the woman called from Oriole Lane nearby and the injury was not life-threatening.

Woman injured, homes hit in shootings blocks apart on East, North sides, police say

No injuries or damage were reported at the other Nov. 20 shooting, which happened on the 2800 block of Coolidge Street. Police said there were multiple reports of shots fired and a vehicle fleeing the scene. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments