Reports of shots fired two different times were made on a South Side street Sunday night, with police finding evidence from the second report of reports.
The two shots fired incidents were called in at 8:45 p.m. and about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Sunfish Court, Madison police said.
"On the first trip officers could find no evidence of gunfire," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"However, on the second call, they did recover a casing."
There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
No description of a suspect or suspects was given.