Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Madison police went to a South Side neighborhood Wednesday after getting reports of shots fired, but the shots turned out to be paintballs.

The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on Waunona Woods Court, police said.

"When officers arrived they discovered projectiles had been fired but they weren't bullets," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They were blue-colored paintballs."

The paintballs hit several cars but no one was injured.

"Witnesses reported seeing a passenger in a car doing the shooting," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.