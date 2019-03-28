Madison police went to a South Side neighborhood Wednesday after getting reports of shots fired, but the shots turned out to be paintballs.
The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on Waunona Woods Court, police said.
"When officers arrived they discovered projectiles had been fired but they weren't bullets," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They were blue-colored paintballs."
The paintballs hit several cars but no one was injured.
"Witnesses reported seeing a passenger in a car doing the shooting," DeSpain said.