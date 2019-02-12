It might have been a sign of the bone-chilling cold we had in Madison in January, but three types of crimes all were lower in the city when compared to last January.
Shots fired reports were down 41 percent, thefts from autos were down six percent and burglaries were down nine percent, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval writing in his daily blog.
Over longer time frames, burglaries were down 19 percent over the past four Januaries and thefts from autos were down 23 percent over the past five years.
There were 10 reported shots fired calls in January, compared to 17 in January of 2018.
The North District had the most reports with three, while the East and South Districts had two each and the Central, Midtown and West District had one each.
"There were seven reports of property damage from shots fired, and one person was shot on MacArthur Road, with the investigation continuing," Koval said. "22 casings were recovered."
Sixty-seven thefts from autos were reported in January, compared to 71 reports in January of 2018.
"For the first month of the last five years, we've experienced an average of 87 thefts from auto incidents citywide," Koval said. "The 67 reported incidents has resulted in a 23 percent decrease from where we have typically been when compared to the past five years."
In 12 of the cases, suspects used force to enter vehicles, while 19 cases involved unlocked vehicles and another 19 involved no force, with the rest listed as unknown how the perpetrator got into the vehicle.
"In those cases the registered owner believed the vehicle was locked, but no forced entry was found," Koval said.
The East District had 21 thefts from autos in January, while the West, Midtown and Central Districts had 10 each, the North District with nine and the South District with seven.
The 70 burglaries compared to 77 last January and five-year average of 87 for the month.
"At least 30 burglaries occurred when a resident was home and at least 32 burglaries occurred due to an unlocked door or open garage," Koval said.
One handgun was taken during a January burglary and seven vehicles were stolen in the course of burglaries.
The West District had the most burglaries in January with 18, followed by the East District with 16, the Midtown District with 11, the Central and North Districts with nine each and the South District with seven.