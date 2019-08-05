Crime scene tape, State Journal generic file photo
LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

A report of shots fired on the East Side early Monday morning turned out to be a group of people making a rap music video, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue at 3:48 a.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to a police news release.

Arriving officers reported finding four people in the street engaged in what appeared to be an armed robbery, before it was determined that the group was filming a rap music video with an unloaded pellet gun.

“Luckily, no one was injured and the involved parties left with citations and verbal counseling,” Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in the release.

