After multiple reports of shots fired on the Far East Side late Saturday, officers found cars damaged in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, police said.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots and multiple vehicles speeding out of the parking lot of the hotel at 4830 Hayes Road around 11:40 p.m., according to Madison Police.
When officers got to the parking lot, everyone involved in the incident had already fled. Officers found multiple shell casings and damage to unoccupied vehicles, police reported.
Police believe the incident was isolated and that there is not a danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.