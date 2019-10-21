A man was walking out of a Fitchburg gas station with his three young daughters Saturday night when he heard people arguing in the parking lot followed by several muzzle flashes.
The man grabbed his daughters and ran back into the Speedway gas station at 4902 Verona Road along with others who fled the gunfire at around 9:17 p.m, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
A military veteran who DeSpain said knew the sound of close-range gunfire was standing by the door and told people inside to get down on the floor.
Another man ran inside and said, "They're tearing it up out there," DeSpain said. The witness said he saw people get into a black sedan and an SUV and drive away.
There are no reported injuries or property damage, but several people were left "badly shaken," DeSpain said.