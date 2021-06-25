 Skip to main content
Shots fired outside Downtown bar, ending altercation, Madison police say
Shots fired outside Downtown bar, ending altercation, Madison police say

Shots were fired early Friday morning outside the Nitty Gritty, 223 N. Frances St., ending an altercation, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight on the report of gunshots and were told by witnesses that there was a physical altercation among multiple people, and that the people separated when several gunshots were fired, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

All of those involved fled before officers arrived, and no damage or injuries were reported, Rodriguez said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

