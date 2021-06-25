Shots fired outside Downtown bar, ending altercation, Madison police say

Shots were fired early Friday morning outside the Nitty Gritty, 223 N. Frances St., ending an altercation, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight on the report of gunshots and were told by witnesses that there was a physical altercation among multiple people, and that the people separated when several gunshots were fired, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

All of those involved fled before officers arrived, and no damage or injuries were reported, Rodriguez said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.