Shots fired on West Side, officers discover an empty vehicle ridden with bullet holes

Multiple gunshots rang out on Madison's West Side Thursday evening.
Madison police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Coho Street and Post Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers discovered a vehicle in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross with multiple bullet holes, a flat tire and what police suspect to be blood on the seat belt, Madison police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
No suspects or victims were discovered or detained and no one sought treatment at an area hospital for bullet wounds, Hartman said.
The vehicle was taken by police for processing.
