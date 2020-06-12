Shots fired on West Side, officers discover an empty vehicle ridden with bullet holes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Multiple gunshots rang out on Madison's West Side Thursday evening.

Madison police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Coho Street and Post Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers discovered a vehicle in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross with multiple bullet holes, a flat tire and what police suspect to be blood on the seat belt, Madison police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

No suspects or victims were discovered or detained and no one sought treatment at an area hospital for bullet wounds, Hartman said.

The vehicle was taken by police for processing.

