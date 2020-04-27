You are the owner of this article.
Shots fired on the Southwest Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are investigating after three shots were fired on the Southwest Side Monday afternoon. 

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 2:20 p.m. on the 4300 block of Lumley Road. 

One person has been detained, but not arrested at this time, said Sgt. Angela Straka. She said she could not reveal the name of the person. 

Multiple callers reported hearing three gunshots and seeing a silver car leaving the area, Straka said. 

So far, police are not aware of any injuries. Straka said she was unsure whether officers found shell casings or property damage at the scene. 

"We’re unsure," she said. "We’re trying to put everything together at this time."

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

