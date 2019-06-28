Madison police responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning on the city's Southeast Side, with evidence found of shots fired but nobody reported injured.
The incident was reported at about 12:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive.
"Officers arrived and located evidence of shots fired, but no evidence that anyone was struck and no indication of property damage," said Lt. Reginald Patterson.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about the shots fired incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.