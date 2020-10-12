Shots fired on South Stoughton Road in Madison, police say

Shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on South Stoughton Road in Madison, police said.

Sgt. Chad Crose said two vehicles were traveling northbound on the street when shots were fired from one vehicle toward the other car.

Officers were still on scene gathering information about the incident as of 6:45 p.m., Crose said.

There are no reported injures at this time, Crose said.

