Shots fired on South Stoughton Road in Madison, police say
Shots fired on South Stoughton Road in Madison, police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on South Stoughton Road in Madison, police said. 

Sgt. Chad Crose said two vehicles were traveling northbound on the street when shots were fired from one vehicle toward the other car. 

Officers were still on scene gathering information about the incident as of 6:45 p.m., Crose said. 

There are no reported injures at this time, Crose said. 

