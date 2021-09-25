Shots fired on East Side, police say

Shots were fired but no injuries were reported on the 3000 block of East Washington Friday night, authorities reported.
Multiple callers reported shots fired at 11:18 p.m. Friday. Officers found several shell casings and a building struck by bullets, police said.
Witnesses said the shooter exited a dark SUV, fired several shots and then drove off in the same SUV, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information to contact authorities at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
