Early morning shots were fired Saturday on Madison's East Side, with no reports of injuries or property damage.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road, Madison police said.

"An 87-year-old man was out for an early morning walk, when he saw someone fire several shots out of a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. 

Responding officers recovered four shell casings.

No description of a suspect or suspects was given.

