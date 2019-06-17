Early morning shots were fired Saturday on Madison's East Side, with no reports of injuries or property damage.
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road, Madison police said.
"An 87-year-old man was out for an early morning walk, when he saw someone fire several shots out of a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Responding officers recovered four shell casings.
No description of a suspect or suspects was given.