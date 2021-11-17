 Skip to main content
Shots fired on Cottage Grove Road, no injuries, authorities say
Shots fired on Cottage Grove Road, no injuries, authorities say

Shots were fired on Cottage Grove Road Wednesday afternoon, 911 dispatchers said. 

The shots were first reported at 3:20 p.m., dispatchers said. Due to multiple calls, dispatchers were unsure where the gunfire took place, though they said police were investigating shell casings on the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road near the intersection with Monona Drive. 

No one was transported to the hospital after the shooting, dispatchers said.

