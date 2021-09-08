 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots fired near Goodwill on Southwest Side
alert

Shots fired near Goodwill on Southwest Side

Police Line

Shots were fired though no injuries reported in the area of a Goodwill on Verona Road, a 911 dispatcher said. 

A call reporting the gunfire was received at 4:27 p.m., the dispatcher said. The Goodwill is located on 4530 Verona Road.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics