Shots fired near Festge Park in town of Berry, authorities say

A Dane County Sheriff's deputy reported gunfire Thursday night just off of Highway 14 in the town of Berry, authorities said.
The deputy reported the gunfire in the 4800 block of Scherbel Road near Festge Park just before 8:20 p.m., according to the 911 center. Neither dispatchers or the Sheriff's Office could confirm if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Highway 14 between Highway KP and South Valley Road will remain closed until about 11 p.m. due to a law enforcement presence in the area, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.