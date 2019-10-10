Shots were fired and a man was injured in a struggle in Janesville on Thursday morning, police reported.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Miller Avenue, Janesville police said in a statement,
Arriving officers were told by a man that as he was leaving his house to head to work he was confronted by a man armed with a handgun, a struggle ensued and multiple shots were fired. The man was not shot, but did suffer a minor injury to his hand, police said.
The suspect, who fled the area on foot, was described as a man of unknown race, 5-foot-10, with a medium build, wearing dark clothing.
Residents in the area who have surveillance cameras are asked to review their video footage around the time of the incident to see if the suspect is captured arriving or leaving the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-757-2244, or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or using the P3 app on a smartphone.