Shots fired leads to rollover vehicle crash

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Fitchburg and an apparently related rollover crash in Madison on Monday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m. Fitchburg officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 2900 block of Coho Street and obtained witness statements and physical evidence confirming a firearm discharge, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a news release. The suspect from the shooting then fled in a vehicle and one block south it hit a parked car and rolled over in a driveway on the 2000 block of Post Road in Madison. The suspect had ties to a nearby residence that was cleared with the assistance of Madison Police SWAT team, McCarthy said.

There have been no reported injuries and there is no further information available, Fitchburg police said. The incident is still in the early stages of investigation, police said. At 6:30 p.m., Fitchburg Police would not say if anyone had been arrested related to the incidents.

Since the pandemic hit there's been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That's the largest theft year in a decade.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. The public can also contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

