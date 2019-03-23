Try 3 months for $3
Madison police car squad
A man fired two shots into the air early Saturday morning in a bowling alley's parking lot on Madison's Far East Side, police say.

The 25-year-old had fled from the Bowl-A-Vard parking lot, 2121 East Springs Drive, before police arrived shortly after 2 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers later located the man at a residence on the East Side, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said. 

The man was arrested on tentative charges of second degree reckless endangering safety, Gibson said.

No injuries were reported, Gibson said.

