Shots fired into air by man in group walking on North Side, Madison police say

Shots were fired into the air by a man in a group walking on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Two callers reported seeing four males walking and one pull out a gun and fire seven shots into the air, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The men were last seen running towards North Sherman Avenue past the Willy Street Co-op, Hannah said.

Officers found seven 9mm casings in the 2700 block of Dryden Drive, Hannah said.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

