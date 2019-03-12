Could it have been the bad weather? Shots fired incidents in Madison were down almost 57 percent in the first two months of the year, compared to January and February in 2018.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said there were only three shots fired reports in February. Coupled with the 10 calls in January, the 13 shots fired incidents so far this year were 56.7 percent fewer than the 30 calls last year in January and February.
"Through February, we have eight instances where shots fired resulted in property damage, and two incidents where people were struck by gunfire, either directly or indirectly," Koval said. "Year to date, we have recovered 27 shell casings."
In the three shots fired incidents in February, two were in the South District and one was in the Midtown District.
Two of the incidents happened between 4 p.m. and midnight, and one happened between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Woman allegedly punched, shot at on South Side, man arrested, Madison police say
Man who was shot by police pleads guilty to making threats
Alleged intoxicated driver didn't realize deputies tried to stop her, Dane County Sheriff says
Man crashed into Rock County ditch, arrested for alleged 4th OWI
Madison man on parole in drug case arrested for heroin dealing, Madison police say
House fire leads to drug arrest in Richland Center, police say
Shooting in Sun Prairie leads to Columbus man facing felony charges