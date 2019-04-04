Try 3 months for $3

The number of shots fired incidents in Madison dropped by 50% in the first three months of 2019 compared to the first three months of 2018.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's quarterly summary of crime in the city showed 24 shots fired calls were made to police in January, February and March, compared to 48 the same time period last year.

The shots fired calls in January-March 2019 were fairly spread out over the times of the day, with nine reported from 4 p.m. to midnight, eight from midnight to 8 a.m. and 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four people were struck by gunfire in the 24 incidents, which includes direct or indirect shootings but does not include accidental or self-inflicted gunfire.

Nine shots fired incidents resulted in property damage. Police recovered 39 shell casings in the 24 incidents.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

