Shots fired in Sun Prairie stemmed from road rage, police say

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A road rage incident reportedly caused several shots to be fired in Sun Prairie early Saturday, Sun Prairie police said.
Officers found shell casings at the intersection of Vandenburg Street and North Pine Street where the shots were fired at around 12:44 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Nolan Pickar said. No injuries were reported.
The shooting appeared to be targeted, Pickar said, stemming from the road rage incident. Any suspects were gone from the scene by the time officers arrived.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Shanzeh Ahmad | Wisconsin State Journal
General assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal
