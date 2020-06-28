Shots fired in Sun Prairie stemmed from road rage, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A road rage incident reportedly caused several shots to be fired in Sun Prairie early Saturday, Sun Prairie police said.

Officers found shell casings at the intersection of Vandenburg Street and North Pine Street where the shots were fired at around 12:44 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Nolan Pickar said. No injuries were reported.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, Pickar said, stemming from the road rage incident. Any suspects were gone from the scene by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

