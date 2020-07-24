You are the owner of this article.
Shots fired in strip mall parking lot on East Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Shots were fired in the parking lot of a strip mall on the East Side Thursday evening in what Madison police said appears to be a targeted shooting. 

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 4:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police reported. 

Multiple shell casings were found, and a vehicle was struck, police said. No injuries were reported. 

Witnesses told police that a dark colored sedan fled the area with an occupant shooting at something. Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement that the incident appears to be targeted. 

