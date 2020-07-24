Shots fired in strip mall parking lot on East Side, Madison police say

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Shots were fired in the parking lot of a strip mall on the East Side Thursday evening in what Madison police said appears to be a targeted shooting.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 4:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police reported.
Multiple shell casings were found, and a vehicle was struck, police said. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses told police that a dark colored sedan fled the area with an occupant shooting at something. Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement that the incident appears to be targeted.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.