Shots fired in strip mall parking lot on East Side, Madison police say

Shots were fired in the parking lot of a strip mall on the East Side Thursday evening in what Madison police said appears to be a targeted shooting.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 4:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police reported.

Multiple shell casings were found, and a vehicle was struck, police said. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police that a dark colored sedan fled the area with an occupant shooting at something. Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement that the incident appears to be targeted.

