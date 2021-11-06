Shots fired in parking lot near East Towne, no injuries reported, Madison police say

No one was injured when gunshots were fired in a parking lot early Saturday morning near East Towne Mall, the Madison Police Department said.
Police said in a statement officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of East Springs Drive about a person firing a gun in a parking lot. Several shell casings were found, but no one was injured and no property damage found, police said.
Two people were arrested in relation to a fight and the gunshots, police said, but information on the shots fired incident was preliminary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 608-266-6014 and online at p3tips.com.