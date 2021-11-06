 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots fired in parking lot near East Towne, no injuries reported, Madison police say
alert

Shots fired in parking lot near East Towne, no injuries reported, Madison police say

No one was injured when gunshots were fired in a parking lot early Saturday morning near East Towne Mall, the Madison Police Department said.

Police said in a statement officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of East Springs Drive about a person firing a gun in a parking lot. Several shell casings were found, but no one was injured and no property damage found, police said.

Two people were arrested in relation to a fight and the gunshots, police said, but information on the shots fired incident was preliminary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 608-266-6014 and online at p3tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics