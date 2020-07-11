You are the owner of this article.
Shots fired in multiple incidents on West Side, police say
Shots fired in multiple incidents on West Side, police say

Madison police reported multiple incidents of shots fired near the Allied Community on the city's West Side early Saturday morning. 

Just after midnight, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the 2300 block of Allied Drive after a large gathering took place in the area. Officers found multiple shell casings and a car that was struck along with a number of buildings, police spokesman Sergeant Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement. 

At around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of multiple vehicles loitering near the 2300 block of Revival Ridge. Officers heard gunshots upon their arrival and the cars fled the scene, Schwarz said. 

No injuries were reported in either incident. 

