Shots fired in Monona; rounds hit multiple homes, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police found shell casings and damage to two homes after shots were fired in Monona late Sunday evening.

Monona firefighters and officers responded to reports of a loud explosion around 11:50 p.m. on the 400 block of Falcon Circle, the Monona Police Department said. A vehicle was reported as speeding away from the incident.

When police arrived, they found multiple shell casings and property damage on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Two houses, which both had people inside, were struck by gunfire. One was hit with multiple rounds and appeared to have been targeted. The other was hit with one round.

A parked car was also damaged after getting hit by one round.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or by texting “MONONA” followed by the information to TIP411 (847411).

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.