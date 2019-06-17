Shots fired in Janesville Sunday night led to the arrest of a man after a gun allegedly was recovered at his residence.
Jason Sun, 31, was taken into custody on a probation violation and held at the Rock County Jail, police said.
Police went to the Cherry Street and Rockport Road area at about 11 p.m. Sunday, after getting information to believe the shooting happened at 603 Rockport Road.
Sun was arrested for the probation violation, and after police got a search warrant early Monday morning, found a handgun at the residence.
No injuries or property damage was reported.