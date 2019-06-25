Fitchburg Police squad car tight crop 2-11-19
Fitchburg Police Department

Gunshots reportedly were fired early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, but police found nobody injured or property damage.

The gunfire was reported at about 4:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of Smithfield Drive, Fitchburg police said.

Witnesses at the scene told police there were approximately three shots fired, then a car could be heard speeding away.

"Evidence located at the scene substantiates a shooting occurred," said Sgt. Pete Johnston.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fitchburg Police, 270-4300, or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.