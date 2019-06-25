Gunshots reportedly were fired early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, but police found nobody injured or property damage.
The gunfire was reported at about 4:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of Smithfield Drive, Fitchburg police said.
Witnesses at the scene told police there were approximately three shots fired, then a car could be heard speeding away.
"Evidence located at the scene substantiates a shooting occurred," said Sgt. Pete Johnston.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fitchburg Police, 270-4300, or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.