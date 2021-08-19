 Skip to main content
Shots fired in East Side neighborhood Wednesday night, Madison police say
Shots were fired in the area of Hauk Street and North Marquette Street on the East Side Wednesday night, Madison police reported. 

Police are investigating the gunfire that occurred at approximately 8 p.m. in a residential area. Officers found two shell cases in the area but no injuries or damage was reported, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.

There are no suspects at this time, Hoefs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

