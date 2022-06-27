Shots fired in crowded Demetral Park Friday, police say

Dozens of shots were fired early Friday night at Demetral Park on the East Side, Madison police said.

According to police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer:

Around 8:15 p.m., as fireworks were going off, shots were also fired. There were about 100 people were at the park at the time, but none were injured and many fled the scene immediately in cars.

Two officers already on duty at the park secured the scene "within moments." A stray bullet hit an occupied house on the 2500 block of Hoard Street, and two bullets hit another house. None of the occupants were injured.

Construction workers on the block also said they saw bullets fly several feet above their heads. None of the workers were injured.

Afterwards, police found "around a dozen" shell casings at the park shelter and on the basketball courts, as well as a backpack at the park with several loaded magazines. Police also found shell casings on a bike path nearby.

Maple Bluff Police officers who responded also found two unoccupied cars with "guns, drugs and money" inside.

Police have not made any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

