Shots fired in 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail on Far East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported or property damage found as Madison police investigated a report of shots fired in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail on Far East Side on Thursday night.

Officers dispatched to the area about 6:45 p.m. Thursday found the shell casings, police spokeswoman Kimberly Alan said in a statement.

Witnesses said several shots were fired with one suspect vehicle described as an older-model brown sedan fleeing through the backyards of homes on the north side of Nakoosa Trail, Alan said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

