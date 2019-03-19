A fight among acquaintances in Beloit early Monday morning led to shots being fired and two people arrested after a police chase.
The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Beloit, police said.
Emily Morris, 26, Darien, was arrested and tentatively charged with felony fleeing and Jared Johnson, 27, Janesville, was arrested and tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety.
Police said an individual in a vehicle fired several rounds following the disturbance, with bullets hitting a car and a house.
No one was injured by gunfire.
Officers near the scene saw the suspect vehicle and chased it as the vehicle fled the area, going south on Interstate 39/90.
"The South Beloit (Illinois) Police Department placed stop sticks on the Interstate, and the vehicle stopped shortly after crossing the state line," the police report said.
The vehicle went into a ditch and two men fled on foot, while Morris, who was driving the car, stayed inside and was arrested.
Johnson also was arrested but the second man was still being sought.
No charges in Whitehorse Middle School incident
UW student allegedly urinated in dorm hallway, fought with officers, police say
Monroe man stabbed during struggle, suspect arrested, police say
Beloit man arrested for alleged 5th OWI, Sheriff's Office says
Nobody hurt in Janesville gunfire, two arrested, police say
Nobody hurt in Janesville gunfire, two arrested, police say
Suspected drug dealer arrested, allegedly had $4,000 in pocket, Madison police say
Janesville man arrested for alleged seventh OWI offense
Out of state fugitive captured in Janesville, police say
Man allegedly groped woman at bookstore, arrested at his home, Madison police say
Man who killed neighbor committed to mental hospital after pleading no contest to charges
Alcohol level below threshold, so no OWI homicide charge in firefighter's Beltline traffic death
LSD-impaired man who killed another driver in crash gets 10-year prison sentence
East Side man charged with failing to shelter his dog during cold snap
Subscribe to Daily Headlines