A fight among acquaintances in Beloit early Monday morning led to shots being fired and two people arrested after a police chase.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Beloit, police said.

Emily Morris, 26, Darien, was arrested and tentatively charged with felony fleeing and Jared Johnson, 27, Janesville, was arrested and tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety.

Police said an individual in a vehicle fired several rounds following the disturbance, with bullets hitting a car and a house.

No one was injured by gunfire.

Officers near the scene saw the suspect vehicle and chased it as the vehicle fled the area, going south on Interstate 39/90.

"The South Beloit (Illinois) Police Department placed stop sticks on the Interstate, and the vehicle stopped shortly after crossing the state line," the police report said.

The vehicle went into a ditch and two men fled on foot, while Morris, who was driving the car, stayed inside and was arrested.

Johnson also was arrested but the second man was still being sought.

