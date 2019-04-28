Madison police said multiple gunshots were fired early Sunday near a Far East Side restaurant, causing no apparent injuries.
Police were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the area of the Perkins restaurant, 4863 Hayes Road. Officers arrived to find several vehicles leaving the area and evidence that gunshots had been fired, including damage to two of the restaurant's windows. Diners were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.
A note on Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog said that officers recovered more than 30 spent bullet casings.
Police said shots could have also been fired from the area of the Comfort Inn and Suites, 4822 E. Washington Ave. Police provided no description of the people believe to have fired the gunshots and said their investigation is continuing.