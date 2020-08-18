Shots fired during the daytime on East Side, Madison police say

A shell casing was found but no one was injured after shots were fired on the East Side Monday, Madison police said.
Officers responded to multiple reports of around four gunshots just before noon near Fair Oaks Avenue at South Atwood Avenue, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police said a dark-colored Jeep fled from the area.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, police said.
