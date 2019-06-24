A fight in Fitchburg led to shots being fired among the participants Sunday afternoon, with the people fleeing the scene before police arrived.
The report of shots fired came in to police at about 5:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Leopold Way.
Witnesses at the scene said there was a disturbance between several males in the street, followed by four to six shots being fired.
"After the shots were fired, several vehicles, likely occupied by the involved parties, left the area," said Sgt. Jason Marthe.
There were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg Police, 270-4300, or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
