Shots were fired during a fight between men on the Far East Side on Friday, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported shots being fired in the 100 block of Wittwer Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday and officers found two men fighting near a vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

One of the men fired shots inside and outside of the vehicle, and while no one was shot, both men suffered minor injuries during the fight and were examined by paramedics, Fryer said.

The men involved in the incident know each another, Fryer said.

No homes or vehicles were damaged by bullets, Fryer said.

A gun was recovered at the scene and one of the men, Robert L. Gipson Jr., 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested on tentative charges of domestic disorderly conduct, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

The investigation is continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.