The number of shots fired calls taken by Madison police during the first four months of 2019 was dramatically lower than the calls for shots fired incidents through April in 2018, according to Police Chief Mike Koval.
The chief released data on shots fired calls and reported robberies this week through his daily blog.
Shots fired calls were down 44.6%, with 36 calls through April of 2019 compared to 56 calls in the same time frame in 2018.
Twelve calls were made in April, with eight calls made from 4 p.m. to midnight, three calls from midnight to 8 a.m. and 1 call from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Koval said the standard operating procedure by the Madison Police Department on determining a shots fired incident has seven parts to it, and if any of the seven are present, it's considered a shots fired call.
That includes
- A confirmed person struck by a bullet or otherwise injured as a result of an intentional firearm discharge by another
- Recovery of shell casings or other physical evidence confirming the discharged of a firearm
- Property damage resulting from a bullet strike
- A single complainant reporting shots fired, who is contacted and determined to be credible, and include shots heard by a police officer
- Multiple complainants reporting shots fired who are not available for contact, but the circumstances of the incident and reports demonstrate that a firearm was discharged
- A person struck by a bullet or otherwise injured as a result of an accidental firearm discharge, self or another person
- A person injured from an intentional, self-inflicted firearm discharge
One shots fired incident in April was a gun battle.
"An Uber driver was struck by shrapnel from a round that went into his vehicle," Koval said. "Over 30 casings were recovered during this incident."
That was one of five incidents through April where people reported injuries as a result of shots fired.
Robberies in Madison had a slight increase the first four months of 2019 compared to the five-year average, with 75 robberies reported this year vs. an average of 70, a 7% increase.
Comparing April this year to April last year, robberies are down 29% for the month, from 17 in 2018 to 12 in 2019.
The majority of robberies (53%) through April happened between 6 p.m. and midnight, with Monday and Sunday the days of the most robberies at 14 each, followed by Tuesday at 13.
Robberies are spread out all over the city, with the January-April totals showing 15 robberies in the North District, 14 in the West District, 13 each in the South and Central Districts, 12 in the East District and 8 in the Midtown District.