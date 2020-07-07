Shots-fired calls continue with seven more in Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie

Seven more shootings since Monday afternoon have kept police busy in Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.
No injuries were reported and one man was arrested in the incidents, which came on the heels of 11 shots-fired calls over the Fourth of July weekend.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave., two Madison men told police they were inside an SUV in the parking lot when a man wearing "American flag" shorts got out of a car and pointed a handgun at them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Fearing they would be shot, they drove from the park and spotted a Madison police parking enforcement officer inside his vehicle. The officer said he heard a shot seconds before the men in the SUV yelled, "The dude just fired a shot!" and pointed at a Toyota Camry that was just leaving the parking lot, DeSpain said.
The officer followed the Camry at a safe distance while providing updates to other officers, reporting that the suspect left the Camry near the corner of South Bedford and West Wilson streets, walked behind a residence and then got back into the Camry.
Police pulled the Camry over and its driver, Tyrone L. Jackson, 53, told officers he had been in a dispute with the men in the SUV and that one had previously beaten him.
Jackson denied having a gun at the park, DeSpain said, but a police dog later found a loaded handgun behind the home where Jackson had stopped.
Jackson was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sun Prairie
In Sun Prairie on Monday, police responded to a 911 call from a person who arrived home to find a bullet fragment inside the person's apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street, Sgt. Ryahn Smith said in a statement.
Officers found several shell casings at the scene and discovered one bullet had passed through the apartment's window. The shots were fired just before the resident returned home, Smith said. No injuries were reported.
Investigators believe the person the shooter was targeting was in the area at the time, and that the apartment that was struck was not the intended target, Smith said.
The shooter fled before police arrived, but a person of interest was identified and taken into custody on a probation violation and booked into the Dane County Jail, Smith said. Police did not identify the person.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Morning mayhem
Four other incidents occurred within an hour early Tuesday morning.
- At about 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Fisher Street near Buick Avenue on Madison's South Side for reports of multiple gunshots, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Officers checked the area and found no evidence of property damage or anyone with injuries.
- About 10 minutes later in Fitchburg, police responded to the 4000 block of West Clayton Road, again on reports of gunshots, Sgt. Cesar Lopez said in a statement.
Officers found six shell casings in the road fired from two different guns and discovered one house had been struck by gunfire, Lopez said. The homeowner was uninjured, Lopez said.
- Then, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the 6200 block of Putnam Road on Madison's Southwest Side for reports of multiple gunshots, again finding multiple shell casings in the road, Gibson said.
Callers also thought they heard shots on Prairie Road near Putnam Road, but officers could not find any evidence of a shooting there, Gibson said. There were no reported injuries, and police didn’t find any property damage, Gibson said.
- Then at about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Milwaukee Street on the Far East Side, again for reports of multiple gunshots, Gibson said.
Officers found a shell casing on Milwaukee Street near Andrew Way, but there were no reports of injuries and no property damage was found, Gibson said.
Bullet hole found
Finally, shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Madison police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Loreen Drive after a resident discovered a bullet hole in the front window of her home, DeSpain said.
Police said it appeared a bullet struck a TV in the living room before entering the woman’s bedroom, coming to a stop near the end of her bed, DeSpain said.
Officers determined the duplex was hit by at least three bullets, DeSpain said. The woman said she heard a "pop" around 10 p.m. Monday.
