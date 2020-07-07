Shots-fired calls continue with 7 more in Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie

Police pulled the Camry over and its driver, Tyrone L. Jackson, 53, told officers he had been in a dispute with the men in the SUV and that one had previously beaten him.

Jackson denied having a gun at the park, DeSpain said, but a police dog later found a loaded handgun behind the home where Jackson had stopped.

Jackson was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sun Prairie

In Sun Prairie on Monday, police responded to a 911 call from a person who arrived home to find a bullet fragment inside the person’s apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street, Sgt. Ryahn Smith said in a statement.

Officers found several shell casings at the scene and discovered one bullet had passed through the apartment’s window. The shots were fired just before the resident returned home, Smith said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the person the shooter was targeting was in the area at the time, and that the apartment that was struck was not the intended target, Smith said.