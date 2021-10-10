 Skip to main content
Shots fired at two locations on Madison's Southeast Side Saturday night, police say
Shots were fired, but no injuries were reported at two different locations on Madison's Southeast Side Saturday night, according to police. 

Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Camden Road after receiving multiple reports of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Multiple shell casings were found but there were no signs of property damage or injury, police said. 

Around the same time, officers received reports of shots fired on the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive. Police said multiple shell casings were found but that there were no signs of property damage or injury. 

Police said both incidents are being investigated and that it is unclear if they are connected at this time. 

