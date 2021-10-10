Shots fired at 2 locations on Madison's Southeast Side Saturday night, police say

Shots were fired, but no injuries were reported at two different locations on Madison's Southeast Side Saturday night, according to police.
Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Camden Road after receiving multiple reports of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Multiple shell casings were found but there were no signs of property damage or injury, police said.
Around the same time, officers received reports of shots fired on the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive. Police said multiple shell casings were found but that there were no signs of property damage or injury.
Police said both incidents are being investigated and that it is unclear if they are connected at this time.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
A 28-year-old man was arrested for his connection to an August weapons offense after police pulled him over for driving while intoxicated on Madison's West side Friday afternoon, according to Madison Police Spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen.