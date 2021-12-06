Shots fired after man, woman heard arguing on Far East Side, Madison police say

Gunshots were fired after a man and a woman were heard arguing on the Far East Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
Several people, including firefighters and paramedics stationed nearby, reported hearing the shots shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Witnesses told police a man and two women were arguing when the man pulled out a gun and multiple shots were heard, Fryer said.
Officers found two shell casings in a parking lot on Cottage Grove Road, but no injuries or damages were reported, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.