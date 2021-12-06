 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots fired after man, woman heard arguing on Far East Side, Madison police say
alert

Shots fired after man, woman heard arguing on Far East Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Gunshots were fired after a man and a woman were heard arguing on the Far East Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Several people, including firefighters and paramedics stationed nearby, reported hearing the shots shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Witnesses told police a man and two women were arguing when the man pulled out a gun and multiple shots were heard, Fryer said.

Officers found two shell casings in a parking lot on Cottage Grove Road, but no injuries or damages were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics